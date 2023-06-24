Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner mercenary group, has called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.

Moscow reacted immediately by opening a criminal investigation into Prigozhin.

He has previously bashed the country's military leadership for failures in the war in Ukraine and is known for his long-running feud with the Defence Ministry.

We take a look at the 62-year-old Prigozhin and Wagner’s role in the war.

What did Prigozhin say?

Prigozhin posted a series of angry video and audio recordings in which he accused Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Friday on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine, where his troops are fighting on behalf of Russia.

Prigozhin said his troops would now punish Shoigu in an armed rebellion and urged the army not to offer resistance.

"This is not a military coup, but a march of justice,'' Prigozhin declared.

The Defence Ministry denied carrying out the rocket attack.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee, which is part of the Federal Security Services, or FSB, said he would be investigated on charges of calling for an armed rebellion.

The FSB urged Wagner's contract soldiers to arrest Prigozhin and refuse to follow his "criminal and treacherous orders."

It called his statements a "stab in the back to Russian troops" and said they amounted to fomenting an armed conflict in Russia.

Riot police and the National Guard have been scrambled to tighten security at key facilities in Moscow, including government agencies and transport infrastructure, Tass reported.

What is Prigozhin's background

Prigozhin was convicted of robbery and assault in 1981, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. Following his release, he opened a restaurant business in St. Petersburg in the 1990s.

It was in this capacity that he got to know now-President Vladimir Putin, then the city's deputy mayor.

Prigozhin used that connection to develop a catering business and won lucrative Russian government contracts that earned him the nickname "Putin's chef."

He later expanded into other areas, including media and an infamous internet "troll factory" that led to his indictment in the US for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

In January, Prigozhin acknowledged founding, leading and financing the shadowy Wagner mercenary group.

Where has Wagner operated?

Wagner was first seen in action in eastern Ukraine soon after a separatist conflict erupted there in April 2014, in the weeks following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

While backing the separatist insurgency in the Donbass, Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, Russia denied sending its own weapons and troops there despite ample evidence to the contrary.

Engaging private militia in the fighting allowed Moscow to maintain a degree of deniability.

Prigozhin's company was called Wagner after the nickname of its first commander, Dmitry Utkin, a retired lieutenant colonel of the Russian military's special forces.

It soon established a reputation for brutality and ruthlessness. Wagner personnel also deployed to Syria, where Russia supported Bashar Assad in a civil war.

In Libya, they fought alongside forces of warlord Khalifa Haftar

The group has also operated in the Central African Republic and Mali.

Prigozhin has reportedly used Wagner's deployment to Syria and African countries to secure lucrative mining contracts.

US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said in January the company was using its access to gold and other resources in Africa to fund operations in Ukraine.