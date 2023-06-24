Australia has announced financial sanctions and travel bans on two Russians and a Ukrainian involved in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014.

Canberra officials said on Saturday the sanctions target Russian national Sergey Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, who were found guilty in absentia of murder and other charges by a Dutch court last year after 298 passengers and crew died in the MH17 disaster.

Sergey Muchkaev, a colonel with the Russian Armed Forces, is also included in the sanctions by Australia.

He commanded the anti-aircraft brigade that supplied the weapons system which downed flight MH17, Canberra said.

Upholding commitment to accountability