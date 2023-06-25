Guatemalans will elect a new president and vice president Sunday as well as fill all congress seats and hundreds of local posts after one of the most tumultuous electoral seasons in the Central American nation's recent history.

A little more than 9 million people were registered to vote, but many Guatemalans expressed disappointment with their presidential choices after three opposition candidates were excluded by authorities. A large number of null ballots were expected, and experts said a low turnout was likely.

With none of the 22 presidential candidates polling near the required 50 percent threshold for winning outright, a second round of voting on August 20 between the top two finishers was almost certain.

President Alejandro Giammattei, who could not seek re-election, made a push Friday to ease doubts about the electoral process and the widespread complaints, saying the elections are “one more sign that we live in a stable democracy, something that is consolidated with periodic, free and participatory elections.”

He assured Guatemalans that his government was striving to assure voting would be carried out peacefully.

Accusations from both inside and outside Guatemala that the vote was unfairly skewed to favour the political establishment rose after several outsider candidates were excluded by the Supreme Electoral Tribuna l, the highest authority on the matter.

Among those barred from the ballot was Thelma Cabrera, a leftist and the only Indigenous woman candidate who allegedly didn’t meet requirements to run.

Carlos Pineda, a right-wing populist who was leading in opinion polls, was denied a spot due to alleged irregularities in his nomination. Roberto Arzú, a conservative law-and-order candidate, was barred for allegedly started his campaign too early.