Türkiye beat Czech Republic 3-2 in the Final Four to reach the final in Volleyball European Golden League 2023, a competition organised by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

The Crescent Stars beat the Czech Republic on Saturday in five sets -- 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23 and 15-12 -- in Zadar, Croatia to grab the final ticket.

Burutay Subasi led Türkiye with 17 points. Czech Republic's Marek Sotola scored 23 points in a losing effort.

The Crescent Stars will take on Ukraine, which beat Croatia 3-1 in the other Final Four clash.

The Czech Republic will play the third-place match on Sunday against Croatia.