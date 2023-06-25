One of the four PKK terrorists, who escaped from PKK hideouts in northern Iraq, had joined the terror group in France, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The terrorist codenamed “Munzur B.” joined the terrorist organisation last year while living in France and was sent to terror camps in northern Iraq, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

He also stayed in a camp in Greece for a while before going to Iraq.

Also, one of the PKK terrorists, who was neutralised in northern Iraq last week, was a German citizen.

Another terrorist joined the terror group from France.

On June 22, four members of the PKK laid down their arms at the Turkish border posts in Habur and Silopi.