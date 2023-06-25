A total of nine civilians have been killed and 30 others injured in a Russian warplane attack on a market in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone, according to local sources.

Confirming the casualties, the White Helmets civil defence group said the attack hit the vegetable market in the Jisr al Shughur district centre on Sunday.

The death toll is feared to rise as the injured are referred to hospitals for treatment.

Three Russian warplanes departed from the Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia at 10.03 am local time and carried out air strikes on the vegetable market in the Jisr al Shug district, the city centre, and a village, according to the opposition aircraft observatory.

In September 2018, Türkiye and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.