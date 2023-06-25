WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon's main Druze party names Taymur Jumblatt as new leader
Jumblatt's win comes as he was the sole contender to head the Progressive Socialist Party after it was led by his father Walid Jumblatt for 45 years.
Lebanon's main Druze party names Taymur Jumblatt as new leader
Born in 1982 during the civil war, Taymur studied at the American University of Beirut and at the Sorbonne in France. / Photo: AP / AP
Isra W. AlmodallalIsra W. Almodallal
June 25, 2023

Lebanon's biggest Druze party has chosen Taymur Jumblatt, 41, to succeed his father as leader of the small but influential community in the country's power-sharing system.

Almost 2,000 supporters gathered in Ain Zhalta, in the Druze heartland of the Chouf mountains, where members of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) named the lawmaker as their new leader on Sunday.

He takes up the mantle at a time when Lebanon has been reeling from three years of gruelling economic crisis, widely blamed on the governing elite of which the Jumblatt dynasty is a core component.

"Taymur Jumblatt won the presidency of the Progressive Socialist Party, for which he was the sole contender," the PSP said in a statement.

His father Walid Jumblatt, 73, headed the party for 45 years and had already passed the leadership of his community to his son in 2017.

RelatedLebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from PSP leadership

Political deadlock

RECOMMENDED

The PSP was founded by Taymur's grandfather Kamal and has become all but synonymous with the Druze community.

PSP votes could prove pivotal in parliament at a time when lawmakers have failed 12 times to elect a new president.

The political deadlock has left Lebanon without a president for eight months, and governed by a caretaker cabinet with limited powers for more than a year.

The Druze make up around five percent of Lebanon's population but have wielded political clout under Taymur's father.

Born in 1982 during the civil war, Taymur studied at the American University of Beirut, where he met his wife Diana Zeaiter, a Shia Muslim, and at the Sorbonne in France.

RelatedLebanon's parliament fails to elect president at 12th attempt
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Palestinian families pledge support for Gaza administration committee
Türkiye hails ceasefire, full integration agreement in Syria as milestone for ‘terror-free region’
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency