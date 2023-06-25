Al Shabab militants have killed five civilians, some by beheading, in eastern Kenya, a witness and a police source said.

The attack occurred on Saturday around 1630 GMT (7:30pm local) in the villages of Juhudi and Salama in Lamu county, which borders Somalia, the police source said.

"Five people were killed. The victims had their throats slit and there are others who were beheaded," the police said on Sunday.

"We have enhanced security in that area after the attack," Lamu County Commissioner Louis Rono said.

One resident, Hassan Abdul, said that "women were locked in the houses and the men ordered out, where they were tied with ropes and butchered".

A secondary school student was among the five people killed, Abdul said, adding that "all those killed were slashed and some of them had been beheaded".

Another local resident, Ismail Hussein, said that the militants stole food supplies before leaving, firing their arms into the air.