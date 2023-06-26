Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Premier League side Chelsea, the two clubs have announced.

"We'll continue to make history together," Al Hilal wrote on Twitter, alongside a short video featuring Koulibaly on Sunday.

The four-times Asian Champions League winners said Koulibaly's contract would run until 2026 without giving any financial details. British media reported that the Saudi club would pay around 17 million pounds ($21.61 million) for the centre back.

"I'm here with those who make the glory in the present and the future," the Africa Cup of Nations winner said.

Koulibaly scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after joining them from Napoli last July.

The 32-year-old is the second player moving to Al Hilal from the English Premier League after Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.