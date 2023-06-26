Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been sworn in for a second term as Greece's prime minister, a day after voters handed him a huge election victory for the second time in five weeks.

Mitsotakis took his oath of office on Monday in the presidential palace at a ceremony before the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church, according to the tradition of the deeply religious country.

Crediting Mitsotakis and his New Democracy party for bringing economic stability to the erstwhile EU debt laggard, voters gave the conservatives their widest winning margin in almost 50 years on Sunday.

Tsipras, acknowledging a "serious political defeat", said he was leaving his political fate to the "judgment" of Syriza members.

To the dismay of centrists, the strong swing to the right was also accompanied by the return of the far right into parliament.

"Fascists will enter parliament...this constitutes a completely toxic environment," senior Syriza leader Costas Zachariadis told Skai TV.

New cabinet

Holding 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, Mitsotakis will officially receive the mandate to form a government on Monday from Greece's head of state, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The prime minister-elect is then expected to unveil his cabinet in the coming days, though names were already circulating even before the last votes were counted on Sunday.

Mitsotakis's trusted troubleshooter George Gerapetritis is being tipped as foreign minister in the new government.

A professor of constitutional law, Gerapetritis was enlisted in March to deal with the train tragedy, as well as a wiretapping scandal that implicated the prime minister's office last year.