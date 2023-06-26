Myanmar's military government has destroyed more than $446 million worth of illegal drugs seized from around the country to mark an annual international anti-drug trafficking day, police said.

The drug burn came as UN experts warned of increases in the production of opium, heroin and methamphetamine in Myanmar, with exports threatening to expand markets in South and Southeast Asia.

Myanmar has a long history of drug production linked to political and economic insecurity caused by decades of armed conflict. The country is a major producer and exporter of methamphetamine and the world’s second-largest opium and heroin producer after Afghanistan, despite repeated attempts to promote alternative legal crops among poor farmers.

In the country’s largest city, Yangon, a pile of seized drugs and precursor chemicals worth $207 million was incinerated on Monday. The destroyed drugs included opium, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, kratom, ketamine and crystal meth, also known as ice.

The burn coincided with the UN' s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Authorities also destroyed drugs in the central city of Mandalay and in Taunggyi, the capital of eastern Shan state, both closer to the main drug production and distribution areas.

New smuggling routes