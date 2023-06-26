TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises'  terrorists in northern Syria
Türkiye has conducted anti-terror operations in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and ensure the safety of local residents.
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises'  terrorists in northern Syria
The operations in the Manbij region targeted a YPG/PKK camp, resulting in the neutralisation of the terrorists / Photo: AA. / AA
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
June 26, 2023

Turkish intelligence forces have “neutralised” 11 PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, according to security sources.

On Sunday, the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) conducted simultaneous organisations in the Manbij region, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

MIT, which closely monitors the shelters of terrorists in Manbij, carried out sensitive reconnaissance and follow-up activities together with the Turkish Armed Forces.

It destroyed a camp belonging to the YPG/PKK terror group and neutralised 11 terrorists, the sources added.

RECOMMENDED

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff