Turkish intelligence forces have “neutralised” 11 PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, according to security sources.

On Sunday, the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) conducted simultaneous organisations in the Manbij region, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

MIT, which closely monitors the shelters of terrorists in Manbij, carried out sensitive reconnaissance and follow-up activities together with the Turkish Armed Forces.

It destroyed a camp belonging to the YPG/PKK terror group and neutralised 11 terrorists, the sources added.