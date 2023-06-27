At the height of the global pandemic in December 2020, Billal Higo was aboard a plane from Munich to Istanbul when he was struck with inspiration.

Billal's urge to nurture his personal and spiritual growth became even stronger. His decision to embark on this mosque-visiting journey became a significant turning point in his life, representing a deliberate shift in focus from his successful career in aviation towards his personal and spiritual development.

Sitting on his flight to Istanbul, Billal asked himself, “How many mosques can I pray in on this trip?”

“I thought that if I pray each daily prayer in a congregation in one mosque in 21 days, I would pray in 105 different mosques in total,” Billal tells TRT World.

Inspired by the words of Prophet Muhammed, “Be in this world as if you were a stranger or a traveller,” Billal set out on a discovery of his faith by exploring the diversity of Muslim identities through his travels around the world.

Billal's story serves as an inspiration and point of reflection for others as the annual season of Hajj begins - a time when millions of Muslims gather in the sacred city of Mecca toseek forgiveness and witness a profound sense of unity with their fellow Muslim brothers and sisters.

Officials from Saudi Arabia estimate that some two million Muslims are joining this year’s pilgrimage that begins on Monday. One of the world’s largest religious gatherings is returning to full capacity this year after three years of Covid-19 restrictions.

Journey to Istanbul

Outlining the ambitious goal he set for himself, Billal immediately texted this idea to his travel companion, Karim, who was on another plane from Berlin to Istanbul.

The temporary closure of the mosques during the pandemic had a profound impact on many Muslims, including Billal. Prior to Covid lockdowns, he spent a significant amount of time socialising, praying, and studying at mosques.

He has studied Cultural and Social Psychology at the London School of Economics and completed his research in 2021 on the 'cultural and religious identity crises among Muslims in Germany'. He spent a considerable amount of time in mosques while researching the subject.

‘Filling up the spiritual tank’

On this three-week trip to Türkiye, Billal described his intention as wanting to get his “spiritual tank filled up again.”

“It was the first time I specifically set my intention to pray all or most of my prayers in mosques during my trip,” he said, recognising the importance of sacred spaces in understanding and embracing the diversity of the global Muslim community.

The experience was a significant turning point in his life, said Billal, who is now working as a counselling therapist, cultural psychology researcher and an upcoming clinical psychologist.

Over the past two years, Billal visited 19 countries - from Türkiye to South Africa. Along the way, he also visited Bosnia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan and reached Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Through his travels, Billal wanted "to get to know and understand the diversity of Muslims in different parts of the world through visiting mosques and gaining invaluable insights from their cultures."

First stop: Istanbul’s Blue Mosque

On his journey from Istanbul, Billal and his friend, Karim, set out on an unusual route, starting from the historic Blue Mosque, an Ottoman-era house of worship with six minarets built by Sultan Ahmed I and completed in 1616.

From there, their road trip took them to the less touristy Turkish provinces such as Bilecik, Afyon, Aksaray, and Zonguldak, visiting as many mosques at each stop. They completed their challenge by praying at the Omer Ibn el-Hattab Mosque, the 100th and last mosque of their challenge, in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

Asked which mosque in Türkiye was his favourite, he gave a quite surprising answer: It was neither Ayasofya nor Suleymaniye. Not an Ottoman-style domed mosque with gorgeous blue tiles, nor a classical Anatolian Seljuk mosque with wooden columns.

Billal said it was a humble mosque in the small Anatolian town of Aksaray that took his breath away. Kaya Camii was carved into a cave and built on rubble stone and rough cut stone.

In a national park, rushing to find a mosque for noon prayer and struggling to locate a nearby mosque on Google Maps, he suddenly spotted a sign among the rocks guiding him to a modest mosque.