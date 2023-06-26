WORLD
Hezbollah claims to shoot down Israeli drone in south Lebanon
The incident comes after weeks of tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, mainly in a disputed area known as Chebaa Farms.
A ball of fire rises from an explosion by a drone strike as fighters from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah carry out a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
June 26, 2023

Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group has said its fighters shot down an Israeli drone that was flying near the border and over southern Lebanon.

The Iran-backed group "shot down an Israeli drone that entered Lebanese airspace... near Zibqin in the south", Hezbollah said in a statement on Monday.

The Israeli army told AFP news agency that one of its drones "fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity. There is no risk of a breach of information."

The incident comes after weeks of tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, mainly in a disputed area known as Chebaa Farms.

Earlier this month, Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse scores of Lebanese protesters who threw stones at the troops along the border. Some of the demonstrators and Lebanese troops suffered breathing problems.

The protest took place on the edge of Kfar Chouba hills, which Beirut says is Lebanese land occupied by Israel. The hills and the nearby Chebaa Farms, are areas captured by Israel during the 1967 Mideast War and claimed by Lebanon.

Israeli media reported earlier this month that Hezbollah had set up two tents there, “in Israeli territory.” There was no comment from Hezbollah.

Violations of Lebanon's airspace

Israeli warplanes and drones regularly violate Lebanon's airspace, while the powerful Shia Muslim movement for years has been sending drones towards Israel.

Both sides claim to have shot down the others' unmanned aircraft in the past.

In April, Israel's military said soldiers had shot down a drone that entered its airspace from Lebanon, a day after a barrage of rockets was fired into Israel.

The neighbouring countries are still technically at war and peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon patrol the border between the two.

Set up in 1978, UNIFIL was beefed up after a devastating war in 2006 between Israel and Hezbollah.

The group is the only side not to have disarmed following Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, and it is also a powerful player in Lebanese politics.

Last month, Hezbollah simulated cross-border raids into Israel in a show of its military might, using live ammunition and an attack drone.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
