More than 100 people are being tried in Pakistan military courts over violence that erupted following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan last month, the army has said.

"102 miscreants are being tried in the already established military courts in connection with the cases," military spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Monday.

Khan's arrest on graft charges at the Islamabad High Court on May 9 sparked deadly street violence, with thousands of supporters clashing with police and some setting fire to military buildings.

Chaudhry also said three officers, including a lieutenant general, were dismissed after they "failed to maintain the security and sanctity" of army properties during the unrest.

The military did not disclose the names of the officers, but it said some family members of retired army officers were also facing investigation.

In addition, Chaudhry said "strict disciplinary action" has been taken against another 15 people, including three major generals and seven brigadiers.

Human rights violations