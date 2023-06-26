Sudan's army has faced a multi-front challenge after losing a Khartoum police headquarters to paramilitaries in a battle that killed at least 14 civilians, while rebels attacked troops near Ethiopia.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which since mid-April has been fighting Sudan's regular army, announced late on Sunday a "victory in the battle for the police HQ" of the Central Reserve Police.

Central Reserve is a paramilitary police unit sanctioned last year by Washington for "serious human rights abuses" related to its use of "excessive force" against earlier pro-democracy protests.

"The headquarters is under our complete control... and we have seized a large number of vehicles, arms and munitions," the RSF said in a statement.

A network of activists who try to evacuate wounded to the few hospitals still operating, said "14 civilians including two children were killed" in the same general area.

The activists also said 217 others were wounded, "including 72 in critical condition", by "stray bullets, air raids or shelling" in residential neighbourhoods of Khartoum's south.

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity reported on Monday that in the past 48 hours 150 war-wounded had been treated at Khartoum's Turkish Hospital.

"The majority of patients are civilians - including children and the elderly," MSF said on Twitter.

Fighting continues, bodies pile up