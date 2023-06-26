The Turkish president and Greek prime minister have voiced hope that the new era following recent elections in both countries is auspicious for improved bilateral ties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a phone call on Monday after he was sworn in again as Greek premier, according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement.

During their talk, it was emphasised that the presence of strong governments, having gained the trust of their respective peoples in both countries, presents an opportunity for the future of bilateral relations.