TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, Mitsotakis voice hope for new era in Turkish-Greek ties
During a phone call, Turkish President Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis express hope to further bilateral cooperation following both their election victories.
Erdogan, Mitsotakis voice hope for new era in Turkish-Greek ties
Some of the main points of tension between the two nations include the status of Cyprus, access to hydrocarbon resources in the east Mediterranean Sea, the aerial and maritime boundaries of the Aegean islands and the militarisation of the islands. / Photo: AP Archive / AP
By Staff Reporter
June 26, 2023

The Turkish president and Greek prime minister have voiced hope that the new era following recent elections in both countries is auspicious for improved bilateral ties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a phone call on Monday after he was sworn in again as Greek premier, according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement.

During their talk, it was emphasised that the presence of strong governments, having gained the trust of their respective peoples in both countries, presents an opportunity for the future of bilateral relations.

RECOMMENDED

Last month, Erdogan was declared the winner of a May 28 Turkish presidential election runoff with 52.18 percent of the votes, just two weeks after his electoral alliance also won a majority in parliament.

On Monday, Mitsotakis retook the Greek Prime Ministry after a weekend election in which his conservative New Democracy party won over 40 percent of the vote.

RelatedErdogan, Mitsotakis agree to improve Türkiye, Greece relations
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists