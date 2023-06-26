TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye lambasts Reuters over baseless allegations about Erdogan's son
"We condemn Reuters for serving false news, which once again proves how important our fight against disinformation is," says Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says.
Türkiye lambasts Reuters over baseless allegations about Erdogan's son
The Communications Directorate under Fahrettin Altun has made a high-profile push against disinformation, including a dedicated unit of the directorate and a regular "disinformation bulletin." / Photo: AA / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
June 26, 2023

Türkiye's communications director has condemned Reuters for reporting baseless allegations about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's son, crying foul at the news agency for spreading disinformation.

Fahrettin Altun on Monday called the allegations against Bilal Erdogan baseless, saying that the news agency was not even able to independently confirm whether President Erdogan and his son Bilal were aware of or had involvement in a Swedish firm’s alleged kickback scheme.

"This disinformation product, which blatantly contradicts itself with the following sentences and practically confesses its lack of relevance to the truth, even at the minimal level of adherence to basic journalistic criteria, is the kind that will be taught in journalism lessons," said Altun.

Altun quoted the following from the article to prove his point: "Ultimately, no kickbacks were paid, according to the complaint submitted to authorities by an individual and reviewed by Reuters.

In fact, Dignita Systems AB, the Swedish company, abruptly abandoned the project late last year, according to two people familiar with the matter and company communications seen by Reuters.

RelatedTürkiye: Reuters report on Turkish media misleading, fake news

'An imaginary scenario'

RECOMMENDED

"Reuters was unable to confirm independently whether President Erdogan and his son Bilal were aware of, or had involvement in Dignita's alleged kickback scheme," Altun quoted Reuters as saying, adding his comment that the story was "an imaginary scenario."

Altun also emphasised that the article raised questions as it was published on the eve of a NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania in the coming weeks.

"We would like to emphasise very clearly that this tendentious news, directed by Türkiye-opposed lobbies and public authorities to exert pressure on Türkiye, will never harm Türkiye's principled stance," he said.

"We condemn Reuters for serving this false news, which once again proves how important our fight against disinformation is, to the whole world," Altun added.

The Communications Directorate under Altun has made a high-profile push against disinformation, including a dedicated unit of the directorate and a regular "disinformation bulletin."

RelatedDisinformation poses threat to international community: Altun
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff