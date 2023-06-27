England cricket chiefs have promised to "reset" the game after an independent report said not enough had been done to tackle institutional racism and sexism in the game.

"Our findings are unequivocal," said chair of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) Cindy Butts in the report released on Tuesday.

"Racism, class-based discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deep-rooted," he added.

"The game must face up to the fact that it's not banter or just a few bad apples. Discrimination is both overt and baked into the structures and processes within cricket."

The England and Wales Cricket Board set up the ICEC in 2021 to look at issues of diversity, inclusion and equity following a racism scandal.

Pakistan-born bowler Azeem Rafiq went public with allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at English county Yorkshire.

Of the more than 4,000 individuals interviewed for the ICEC report, 50 percent described experiencing discrimination in the previous five years, with the figures substantially higher for people from ethnically diverse communities.

Women were often treated as "second-class citizens", the report found, also stating that not enough had been done to address class barriers, with private schools dominating the pathway into cricket.

A total of 44 recommendations have been made, including a call for equal pay for male and female international players by 2030.

According to the report, the average salary for England women players is just over a fifth of that for England men playing white-ball cricket.