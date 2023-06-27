The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander announced a two-day "unilateral" cease-fire over the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday.

"We are declaring a unilateral cease-fire, except for self-defence situations, on the eve of Eid and on the day of Eid al Adha," Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, said in an audio recording posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

Dagalo expressed hope that the Eid holiday would provide an opportunity for reconciliation among the Sudanese people.

Acknowledging the challenging humanitarian conditions caused by the war, he said: "We hope to emerge from the war more united and stronger."

Eid al Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Muslim holidays, marking the culmination of the annual hajj (pilgrimage) in Saudi Arabia.