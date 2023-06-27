Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has marked the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

"I wish Eid al Adha brings blessings to our families, our nation, the Islamic world and all of humanity. Holidays are blessed days when we, as a nation, remember our unity and our eternal brotherhood," Erdogan said in a video message on Tuesday.

"I believe that Eid al Adha will further strengthen the atmosphere of brotherhood among our citizens in these months when our hearts are burning due to the Feburary 6 earthquakes," he added.

Most Muslim countries worldwide, including Türkiye, will observe the four-day holiday starting on Wednesday.