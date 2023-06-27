In a rural area called Khuiratta, not far from Pakistan’s heavily militarised border with India, people are reckoning with a tragedy and searching for answers.

Khuiratta, named after a spring over which Muslims and Hindus fought during the time of the British Raj and currently part of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, is home to several villages perched on rolling green mountains peppered with waterfalls and springs, white-domed mosques and red, blue and purple flowers that dot the landscape every spring.

Marble-tiled houses with large courtyards and imported cars are a common sight here. The fortunate owners of these homes and vehicles have purchased these luxuries from the money they made working in England, Italy and other European and Gulf countries.

Real-estate prices in this agrarian region are comparable to those of Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, located some 150km away, indicating how property values have risen as a result of the investments made by expats.

However, Khuiratta is in mourning. Dozens of its residents were onboard an overcrowded fishing trawler that sank off the coast of Greece, causing hundreds of migrants and refugees to drown on June 14.

The boat capsized near the Greek coastal town of Pylos while on its way to Italy from Libya. It was believed to be carrying more than 700 passengers from Pakistan, Syria and Egypt. Only 104 survived.

Pakistani authorities have so far confirmed the deaths of 81 citizens. But they fear there were more than 300 Pakistani nationals on the ill-fated vessel. Among the victims who have been identified, 28 were from Khuiratta.

A history of migration

Located in the district of Kotli, Khuiratta is part of Pakistan-administered Kashmir’s southern Mirpur division, which has come to be known as 'Little England'.

Since the 1960s, hundreds of thousands of people from the Mirpur division have migrated to the UK. The first generation consisted mostly of those who were displaced from their villages after the construction of Mangla dam.

While official statistics are unavailable, estimates suggest that there are close to 1 million expatriates living in the UK who maintain properties and close ties with family members in Pakistan.

“When the expats visit home, they zoom around in big jeeps, go on wild shopping sprees and spend lavishly. When their neighbours watch this sort of lifestyle, they also crave for foreign shores,” says Imran Maqsood, a lawyer from Khuiratta.

“It’s a rat race. If 10 men from one village have gone and settled in Europe, then the 11th one wants to follow them."

However, lack of education and absence of sufficient skills means that aspiring migrants have little chance of landing a job in Europe via legal channels — and with human traffickers charging up to Rs2.7 million (around $9,450) to smuggle one person to Italy, it costs the average migrant eight years’ worth of minimum annual wage in Pakistan to make the perilous journey.

“A notional perception of prosperity and better quality of life in Europe has pushed young people to take a plunge into the misadventure of this illegal odyssey,” says Naila Altaf Kayani, a political analyst based in Muzaffarabad, Pakistani Kashmir’s capital.

“Unfortunately, while our ruling elite undertake foreign trips religiously, they have never taken serious steps to develop a human resource that is genuinely required and welcomed in Europe.”

A story of many reasons

On almost every street corner in Kotli, there’s a story to be heard of a son or cousin or friend who has either perished or successfully crossed the Mediterranean Sea, which has become a mass graveyard for thousands of migrants and refugees.

At a state-run hospital in Khuiratta, relatives are trickling in for DNA profiling as part of a process to identify the victims of the latest tragedy. Among them was Muhammad Sadiq, 75, whose 30-year-old son Sajid is among the missing and presumed dead.

Sajid flew to Libya almost a year ago, but before he could take the hazardous boat journey to Italy, he was arrested for attempting to travel illegally and was subsequently jailed for several months. Then, in early June, he sent a WhatsApp message to his father saying he would finally board a boat heading to Italian shores.

“Then there was no news from him and we saw his name on the list of those who have drowned,” says his father.

Sajid, who had paid an agent more than Rs2 million (almost $7,000) to cross into Europe, was not driven to take drastic measures due to poverty — at least not by Pakistani standards. He owned a small mobile phone shop and drove a Toyota sedan. Yet he aspired for more.

Conflicts, persecution and economic upheaval in countries like Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, Myanmar, Ukraine and Venezuela have displaced tens of millions of people from their homes, forcing many of them to undertake dangerous journeys across borders, according to the UN and other human rights organisations.

While many in Pakistan grapple with extreme poverty, even Pakistanis with a viable income like Sajid are facing a cost of living crisis, with inflation running at a record high and a government struggling to fix foreign exchange rates to repay its debt.