WORLD
2 min read
5,000-year-old antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in Romanian ice cave
Newly identified Psychrobacter SC65A.3 can withstand multiple contemporary drugs
5,000-year-old antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in Romanian ice cave
Scarisoara Ice Cave holds one of the world’s largest underground glaciers, with ice estimated to be more than 10,000 years old. (flickr/Florina) / Others
4 hours ago

A bacterial strain preserved for 5,000 years that is resistant to 10 modern antibiotics was discovered in a Romanian ice cave, Euro News reported on Tuesday, citing a recent study.

The newly identified strain, called Psychrobacter SC65A.3, which is able to withstand multiple contemporary drugs, was found in ancient ice in Scarisoara Cave, one of Romania’s largest ice caves in the Apuseni Mountains.

Bacteria are known to survive for millennia in extreme environments, including deep ice layers, permafrost, oceans, and glacial lakes. Over time, they adapt to persist under such harsh conditions.

The researchers found that this cold-adapted Psychrobacter strain resists 10 antibiotics across eight classes.

“The Psychrobacter SC65A.3 bacterial strain isolated from Scarisoara Ice Cave, despite its ancient origin, shows resistance to multiple modern antibiotics and carries over 100 resistance-related genes,” said Cristina Purcarea, author of the study and scientist at the Institute of Biology Bucharest of the Romanian Academy.

How antibiotic resistance evolved

RECOMMENDED

The cave contains an underground ice block about 13,000 years old and measuring 100,000 cubic metres, considered the largest and oldest underground ice block.

Purcarea said that studying microbes like SC65A.3 from ancient ice helps scientists understand how antibiotic resistance evolved naturally long before modern medicines existed.

Published in Frontiers in Microbiology, the study highlights the importance of researching cold-adapted microbes, especially as frozen habitats cover 20% of Earth’s surface and the climate crisis advances.

Antimicrobial resistance already causes millions of deaths globally each year, including more than 35,000 annually in Europe, a figure likely to increase.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Silent pandemic' killing 100 a week becomes urgent health threat in Australia
US, Israel weigh weeks-long strike on Iran: report
German defence minister lauds Türkiye's strategic role in NATO
Swiss government approves temporary troop increase for EU mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fireworks shop explosion kills 12 in China, second such case in days
Russia calls Geneva peace talks 'difficult but business-like'
No covert nuclear tests by Moscow or Beijing, Kremlin insists
India's Modi meets Spanish PM Sanchez to boost ties in digital sector, trade
Regional, UK leaders vow stronger ties in talks with new Bangladesh PM
Australian senator condemned over anti-Muslim rhetoric
Japan's lower house formally appoints Sanae Takaichi as PM
Vatican won't participate in Trump's 'Board of Peace': top diplomat
How Israel’s decades-long settlement project erases Palestinian state
'Meaningful progress' made in Ukraine war talks: Witkoff
Bardem, Swinton lead Berlinale rebuke for silence on Gaza
Third round of trilateral Ukraine peace talks to continue in Geneva
Swiss commentator questions Israeli athlete's Olympic place over Gaza remarks
US attacks on alleged drug-smuggling boats kill at least 11 people
CARINT: Welcome to 'not-so-private vehicle' courtesy of Israel
US-Iran nuclear talks conclude in Geneva with 'guiding principles' agreed: Iran