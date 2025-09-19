Media in Saudi Arabia have celebrated a strategic defence agreement signed by Riyadh and Islamabad as a "deterrence umbrella" that allows both nations to use their full military capabilities without exception.

On Wednesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed the pact in Riyadh with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a joint statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the agreement seeks to "enhance security, achieve peace in the region and the world, aim to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression."

"Any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," the agreement said.

"This agreement is a culmination of years of discussions. This is not a response to specific countries or specific events but an institutionalisation of longstanding and deep cooperation between our two countries," a senior Saudi official told the Reuters news agency when asked about its timing.

"This is a comprehensive defensive agreement that encompasses all military means," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said when asked whether the mutual defence pact included the use of Pakistan's nuclear weapons if necessary.

"Saudi Arabia and Pakistan… One front against any aggressor… Always and forever," Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, brother of Saudi Crown Prince, posted on his official X account.

"Crown Prince and Pakistani Prime Minister sign strategic defense agreement," headlined Okaz newspaper, saying that towers across Saudi cities were illuminated with Saudi and Pakistani flags.

Nuclear deterrence Okaz published a column by writer Muteb Al Awad hailing the defence pact.

"A historic fortification of the Islamic front: Saudi air defence completed by Pakistani nuclear deterrence," headlined the column.

The deal "ushers in a deeper and more cohesive phase in relations between the two nations," Awad said, framing the agreement as a "redefinition of regional deterrence."

He argued that Saudi Arabia's economic strength makes it the guarantor of global energy stability.

Saudi Arabia's "advanced military places it among the leading regional forces, and its custodianship of Islam’s holiest sites grants it spiritual legitimacy and leadership in the Muslim world," the writer said.

He also said the kingdom's Vision 2030 has accelerated military modernisation through domestic defence industries and weapons development, positioning the country as "the first line of defence against threats to Gulf and Islamic security."

The Saudi writer said Pakistan is a declared nuclear power with a missile arsenal and one of the largest armies in the Islamic world.

He said its geographic position on the Arabian Sea links the Gulf to South Asia and the Indian Ocean, while its large population and defense industry expertise bolster its role in any joint defense arrangement.