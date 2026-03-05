The US Senate has rejected a Democratic-backed effort to force President Donald Trump’s administration to halt the war on Iran without congressional authorisation.

In a 47–53 vote on Wednesday, senators failed to advance the Iran War Powers Resolution after the chamber voted against discharging the measure from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The resolution, introduced by Democratic senators Tim Kaine, Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer, sought to require the administration to end US participation in the war unless Congress approved the use of military force.

Most Republicans voted against the measure, effectively blocking the Senate's first attempt to limit the Pentagon's air strikes against Iran, which the US is carrying out alongside Israel.

Republican Senator Rand Paul broke with his party and voted in favour of the resolution, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it.

"We shouldn't be at war without a debate and vote," Kaine told reporters ahead of the vote.

Republican leaders defended the president's actions, saying he has the authority to conduct ongoing air strikes on Iran.