US Senate rejects bid to end Washington's war on Iran
The US Senate rejected the resolution in a 47-53 vote, with a similar vote expected in the US House on Thursday.
Congress would have needed an almost certainly unattainable two-thirds majority in both chambers to override the president. (FILE) / Reuters
The US Senate has rejected a Democratic-backed effort to force President Donald Trump’s administration to halt the war on Iran without congressional authorisation.

In a 47–53 vote on Wednesday, senators failed to advance the Iran War Powers Resolution after the chamber voted against discharging the measure from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The resolution, introduced by Democratic senators Tim Kaine, Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer, sought to require the administration to end US participation in the war unless Congress approved the use of military force.

Most Republicans voted against the measure, effectively blocking the Senate's first attempt to limit the Pentagon's air strikes against Iran, which the US is carrying out alongside Israel.

Republican Senator Rand Paul broke with his party and voted in favour of the resolution, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it.

"We shouldn't be at war without a debate and vote," Kaine told reporters ahead of the vote.

Republican leaders defended the president's actions, saying he has the authority to conduct ongoing air strikes on Iran.

First attempt fails

For the resolution to pass, Democrats would have needed at least four Republicans to join Paul.

Even if the measure had cleared the Senate and the House — where a vote on a similar resolution is expected on Thursday — Trump would have been able to veto it.

Congress would have needed an almost certainly unattainable two-thirds majority in both chambers to override the president.

The War Powers Resolution invoked the 1973 War Powers Act, passed after the Vietnam War, which allows Congress to force votes on military engagements and limits unauthorised conflicts to 60 days.

Democrats had acknowledged the measure faced steep odds but said forcing lawmakers to take a public position on the war was essential.

