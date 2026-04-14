China's President Xi Jinping has put forward a four-point proposal to promote peace and stability in the Middle East in talks with visiting Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Xi called for adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence, adding that the rule of law cannot be "used when convenient and discarded when not".

According to Chinese media, Xi’s four-point peace plan consists of:

Peaceful coexistence & regional security architecture

Respect for sovereignty & territorial integrity

Uphold international law

Balance development with security

While Beijing has repeatedly criticised the US-Israeli campaign as illegal, Xi has made few public comments about the conflict.

He will hold talks with US President Donald Trump in an expected meeting in Beijing next month.

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince’s visit came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after weekend talks between Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal to end the war.

Since the war erupted in late February, Iran has effectively shut the key Strait of Hormuz shipping route to vessels it deems from unfriendly nations. On Monday, the US military began a blockade of Iran's ports, accusing Iran of "economic terrorism".

Oil shipments from Gulf states, including the UAE, through the strait have plunged since the war started. Tehran has also launched missile and drone strikes on energy infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf nations, including the UAE.

Official data on Tuesday showed Chinese natural gas imports for March dropped to their lowest since October 2022, while inbound shipments of crude oil fell 2.8 percent, with Chinese vessels stuck in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We must not allow the world to revert to the law of the jungle," Xi told Sheikh Khaled, the eldest son of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.