Washington, DC — Ever since they began to point their guns at each other, Sudan's warring generals have constantly frustrated international efforts — particularly led by Saudi Arabia, US, African Union and the UN — to end nearly three months of bloodshed in the North African country.

Around a dozen ceasefires were agreed only to be dishonoured immediately by the troops of the main Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and Rapid Support Forces [RSF], a paramilitary commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — rival generals locked in a bitter power struggle since April 15.

Even on the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, air strikes and anti-aircraft fire rattled parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, despite both military factions declaring truces.

Both sides have accused each other of taking advantage of the truces to mobilise forces in a conflict that has left thousands of people dead, uprooted millions, taken an ethnic dimension in the western Darfur region, and created a refugee and economic crisis for Sudan's neighbours.

"The two generals have a poor track record of credibility years before the war started as both were members of the old guard. They have violated ceasefire upon ceasefire agreement, proving that they have not been coming to the negotiating table in good faith," Samah Salman, a finance professional based in US state of Virginia and the president of US-Educated Sudanese Association [USESA], told TRT World.

"Sudanese are not only dying due to bullets and bombings but also due to hunger and disease. If this conflict continues, we will continue to have more deaths and more destruction," said Salman of USESA, a diaspora civil society organisation founded in 2019 after the Sudanese revolution.

The temporary truces have allowed humanitarian aid inside the main battle zones, she said, and hailed the recent launch of Sudan Conflict Observatory Monitoring Platform by US and its partners, which Salman says is helping "give visibility and public naming and shaming of violators of ceasefire."

Both generals, Burhan and Dagalo, have been sharing power since October 2021 when the military dismissed PM Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup."

Before that Burhan led alongside a civilian prime minister who rose to the government's seat after a popular revolution ousted longtime ruler Omar al Bashir in 2019.

And Dagalo — known universally as Hemetti — first became a militant in Sudan's Janjaweed militia in the western Darfur region after dozens of members of his family were killed in an attack. He had led the RSF on a series of campaigns in Darfur and other volatile provinces.

The paramilitary RSF grew out of the Janjaweed, and rights groups say forces under his command used many of the militia's brutal tactics. Sudan's transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of Bashir, had been scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

Fighting broke out on April 15 after a dispute over plans for the RSF to be integrated into the main army and over the future chain of command under an internationally backed deal to shift Sudan towards democracy.

Sudan's ongoing conflict has a tendency to drag on given the advantages of the sparring armies. Both sides have worked with each other, brutally confronted people's revolution in 2019, and are heavily armed. In short, they know each other's capabilities.

"The revolution started as a peaceful revolution. It called for transition and political change peacefully. A lot of young people lost their lives. They were confronted by bullets from both RSF and the main Sudanese army. And now, we have the same guys killing each other," Maisun Badawi, a World Bank consultant, told TRT World.

Badawi, a Sudanese American, was in Khartoum when guns roared in the streets of Sudan's capital city. She was lucky to be among those evacuated to neighbouring Egypt after witnessing the first few weeks of urban fighting. While blaming both sides for the ongoing crisis, Badawi said Burhan's seizure of power in 2021 which stopped the transition to democracy is the source of the current crisis.

"He [Burhan] suspended that phase completely and decided to stay in power," she said. "We were looking forward to the formation of the civilian government and the complete handover of power to the civilians. Again, what does Burhan do, he gets into conflict with Hemetti [Dagalo]."

On the contrary, she claims, Dagalo remained committed to the agreed reforms since he has investments in many different sectors.

"He [Dagalo] is involved in the private sector. He owns investments almost in every sector, in gold extraction, livestock, and agriculture. He even has banks. If you're going to invest a lot of money in a place, you definitely would want to see it move steadily, whilst Burhan has nothing to lose," Badawi said.

Khartoum, Darfur see spike in fighting

Fighting has surged lately in the three cities that make up the wider capital — Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman. There has been a spike in violence in Nyala, the largest city in the western Darfur region.

The UN has raised alarm over the ethnic targeting and the killing of people from the Masalit community in El Geneina in West Darfur. In a development that could further escalate conflict in the region, tribal leaders from South Darfur area have declared their allegiance to paramilitary RSF.