Myanmar air strike claims lives of civilians in Sagaing region
Myanmar military carried out more than 300 air strikes in the last year, the United Nations said, resorting to artillery strikes and air power.
The attack has intensified the conflict between the military junta and anti-coup fighters, leaving locals in fear / Photo: AP Archive. / AP
June 28, 2023

A Myanmar military air strike on a village killed ten civilians, locals and media reports said.

Fighting has ravaged swathes of Myanmar since a coup in 2021, with the junta battling ethnic rebels and dozens of new "People's Defence Forces" across the country.

Rights groups accuse the military of extrajudicial killings, razing villages and using air strikes as collective punishment of its opponents.

A military jet dropped three bombs on Nyaung Kone village in the northern Sagaing region, according to Ko Zaw Tun, an anti-coup fighter from the village.

Ten people were killed and eight wounded, he said.

"There was no fighting, but they came to bomb the village," he said, adding 11 houses had been destroyed in the attack.

BBC Burmese and other local media also reported the air strikes, with some outlets saying nine people had been killed.

Images published by local media showed people working to douse smouldering debris and ash, and a large building in ruins.

Anti-junta resistance

More than two years after launching its coup, the military is struggling to crush resistance to its rule.

Battling fierce opposition on the ground, experts say it is resorting to artillery strikes and air power.

The military carried out more than 300 air strikes in the last year, the United Nations said in March.

Sagaing has emerged as a hotspot of anti-junta resistance.

In April, the military bombed a gathering in Sagaing that media and locals said killed about 170 people, sparking renewed global condemnation of the isolated junta.

