WORLD
3 MIN READ
Seoul sanctions Russian over involvement in Pyongyang's weapons programme
The move marks the first time the South Korean government has imposed unilateral sanctions on an individual of Korean descent.
Seoul sanctions Russian over involvement in Pyongyang's weapons programme
North Korea has doubled down on military development since diplomatic efforts collapsed in 2019, conducting a string of banned weapons tests, including test-firing multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles. (AP Archive Photo) / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2023

South Korea has announced new sanctions on two individuals and two entities over their alleged involvement in North Korea's weapons programmes, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The sanctions target Choi Chon Gon, a former South Korean national who acquired Russian citizenship, two companies Choi owns and a North Korean who supported Choi, the ministry said.

Choi is accused of helping North Korea's illegal financial activities in violation of United Nations Security Council sanctions after acquiring Russian citizenship.

"It marks the first time our government has imposed unilateral sanctions on an individual of Korean descent," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Choi allegedly founded a North Korean front company in Mongolia to assist Pyongyang in evading sanctions to secure financing for its banned weapons programmes.

Seoul authorities also believe that he is running a separate, Russia-based trading company through a joint investment partnership with the chief of Pyongyang's state-run Foreign Trade Bank branch in Vladivostok.

RECOMMENDED

Seoul has also sanctioned the North Korean chief of the bank's Vladivostok branch, as well as the two companies Choi has founded, the ministry said.

North Korea has doubled down on military development since diplomatic efforts collapsed in 2019, conducting a string of banned weapons tests, including test-firing multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Kim declared his country last year an "irreversible" nuclear power and called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

According to Seoul, Tokyo and Washington, Pyongyang stole as much as $1.7 billion in cryptocurrency last year alone and supported its weapons programmes in part by gathering information through "malicious cyber activities".

Reuters was unable to immediately reach Choi for comment.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has been testing various weapons including its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile, ramping up tension with Seoul and the South's main ally, the United States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam