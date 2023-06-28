South Korea has announced new sanctions on two individuals and two entities over their alleged involvement in North Korea's weapons programmes, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The sanctions target Choi Chon Gon, a former South Korean national who acquired Russian citizenship, two companies Choi owns and a North Korean who supported Choi, the ministry said.

Choi is accused of helping North Korea's illegal financial activities in violation of United Nations Security Council sanctions after acquiring Russian citizenship.

"It marks the first time our government has imposed unilateral sanctions on an individual of Korean descent," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Choi allegedly founded a North Korean front company in Mongolia to assist Pyongyang in evading sanctions to secure financing for its banned weapons programmes.

Seoul authorities also believe that he is running a separate, Russia-based trading company through a joint investment partnership with the chief of Pyongyang's state-run Foreign Trade Bank branch in Vladivostok.