WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye to Armenia: Continue steps towards normalisation
Turkish President Erdogan, Armenian Premier Pashinyan exchange phone call on occasion of Eid al Adha
Türkiye to Armenia: Continue steps towards normalisation
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, photo AA / AA
Isra W. AlmodallalIsra W. Almodallal
June 28, 2023

Confidence-building measures towards normalisation of ties between Ankara and Yerevan should continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Pashinyan, in a phone call, congratulated Erdogan and Turkish people on the occasion of Eid al Adha, a Muslim religious holiday, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

The Turkish leader, for his part, expressed his wishes that the Eid "brings peace and prosperity to all humanity".

RECOMMENDED

The phone conversation also addressed the bilateral ties, as Erdogan said that significant confidence-building measures have been taken during the process for the normalisation of ties between Türkiye and Armenia, and that it should continue.

RelatedArmenian opposition supporters surround government buildings
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam