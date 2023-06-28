It is “unacceptable” for Ankara that PKK supporters in Sweden to organise demonstrations and recruit people and provide financial support for terror groups, the Turkish president said.

Erdogan's remarks came during a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Scholz addressed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues, stressing the necessity of increasing cooperation.

The Turkish president told Scholz that Sweden is taking steps in the right direction, citing Stockholm’s recent anti-terrorism moves, but said Ankara finds it “unacceptable” that the YPG/PYD/PKK supporters in Sweden continue to organise demonstrations, recruit people, and provide financial support to terrorist groups.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.