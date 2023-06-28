Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has condemned the burning of Islam's holy book Quran in Sweden on the first day of Muslims' major festival of Eid al Adha, calling it "unacceptable".

“It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Muslim actions,” Fidan said in a statement posted on social media.

“To turn a blind eye to such atrocious acts is to be a partner in crime,” he said.

Meanwhile, Omer Celik, spokesperson for Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party said in a statement: "We condemn the Swedish authorities' approval of the application to burn the Quran in front of a mosque on Eid al Adha."

"We strongly condemn the Swedish Supreme Court's stance on protecting hate crimes. Every disrespect is a crime against humanity. We will continue to fight against these cursed acts in the strongest way possible on all political and legal grounds," Celik added.

The remarks came after Swedish police granted earlier on Wednesday permission for a Quran burning outside a mosque.

The police said in the written decision that the security risks associated with the burning "were not of a nature that could justify, under current laws, a decision to reject the request."

The green light came two weeks after a Swedish appeals court rejected the police's decision to deny permits for two demonstrations in Stockholm which were to include Quran burnings.

Police had at the time cited security concerns, following the burning of a copy of the Quran outside Türkiye's embassy in January which led to weeks of protests, calls for a boycott of Swedish goods and further stalled Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Altun condemns Sweden's duplicitous attitude

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden.