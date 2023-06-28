WORLD
2 MIN READ
Daesh affiliate blamed for deadly attack on civilians in Mali
At least 13 civilians reported killed in the northern Gao region near the location of a major the offensive carried out by a Daesh-linked armed group since early 2022.
Daesh affiliate blamed for deadly attack on civilians in Mali
Armed groups are continuing to fight against the Malian state, plunging the country into a major security and political crisis. (MLI / Photo/Reuters Archive) / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2023

At least 13 civilians have been killed by suspected Daesh-linked group in chronically unstable northern Mali, elected officials who requested anonymity told AFP news agency.

"The provisional toll is now 13 dead, a dozen wounded and hundreds of people fleeing several villages in the Gabero area" in the Gao region, the official said on Wednesday, adding that the Malian army was not present in the area.

"They killed a lot of people, more than 17 people," another Gao official claimed.

"All the young people have left. Usually, they take the animals. It's the first time they (gunmen) have killed like this," he said.

To the east of Gabero, Gao and Menaka have been the location of a major Daesh-linked group offensive since early 2022.

RECOMMENDED

The violence has left hundreds of civilians dead and many people in the area have moved to towns or camps, including across the border with Niger.

The landlocked Sahel state has been battling a security crisis since Daesh-linked groups and separatist insurgencies broke out in the north in 2012.

Anger at the government's failure to stem the violence helped spark two coups in 2020 and 2021, with the West African country's military junta breaking with traditional ally France and turning towards Russia.

Mali has since hired what it calls Russian military instructors to aid its fight against the rebels, but Western countries claim they are mercenaries from the Wagner group, accused of abuses in multiple conflict zones.

Armed groups are continuing to fight against the Malian state, plunging the country into a major security and political crisis.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam