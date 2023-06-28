An investigation over hate speech has been launched in Sweden against the Iraqi-origin attacker who burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in the Sodermalm district of Stockholm as Muslims across the world celebrated Eid al Adha.

The probe comes after the Nordic country granted permission to a man to tear up and burn a copy of Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque on Wednesday, an event that risks angering Türkiye as Stockholm bids to join NATO.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan immediately condemned the act in a tweet, adding that it was unacceptable to allow anti-Islam protests in the name of freedom of expression.

"Turning a blind eye to such atrocious acts is to be complicit," Fidan said.

Burning of religious texts is "disrespectful and hurtful", the deputy spokesperson for the US State Department told reporters in a daily briefing.

"What might be legal is certainly not necessarily appropriate," Vedant Patel said.

Some 200 onlookers witnessed one of the two extremists tearing up pages of a copy of the Quran and wiping his shoes with it before putting bacon in it and setting the book on fire, while the other spoke into a megaphone.

Some of those present shouted "Allah is Great" in Arabic to protest against the burning, and one man was detained by police after he attempted to throw a rock.

In its written decision granting a permit for the desecration, Stockholm police said the security risks associated with the burning "were not of a nature that could justify, under current laws, a decision to reject the request".

Representatives of the mosque were disappointed by the police decision to grant permission for the desecration on the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, mosque director and Imam Mahmoud Khalfi said.

"The mosque suggested to the police to at least divert the demonstration to another location, which is possible by law, but they chose not to do so," Khalfi said in a statement.