Morocco has recalled its ambassador to Sweden for an indefinite period after a man tore up and burned a Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque, the state news agency said.

Morocco's Foreign Ministry also summoned Sweden's chargé d'affaires in Rabat early on Thursday and expressed the kingdom's "strong condemnation of this attack and its rejection of this unacceptable act", the state news agency said.

Sweden's police first allowed the burning of Quran by an extremist and later launched a probe into hate speech.

In its written decision granting a permit for the attack on Muslim holy book, Stockholm police said on Wednesday the security risks associated with the burning "were not of a nature that could justify, under current laws, a decision to reject the request".

As anger widened, police said they launched an investigation over hate speech against the Iraqi-origin attacker who burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in the Sodermalm district of Stockholm as Muslims across the world celebrated Eid al Adha.

Morocco's decision to recall envoy came after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called the burning of the pages of the Islamic holy book "despicable."

"It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote on Twitter.

"Turning a blind eye to such atrocious acts is to be complicit."

