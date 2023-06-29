WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's Netanyahu to drop part of judicial reform regulations — report
Israel's PM Netanyahu said he was listening to public opinion and would revise the controversial legislature.
Israel's Netanyahu to drop part of judicial reform regulations — report
Critics see Netanyahu's amendments as an attempt to curb court independence.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 29, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will drop the most controversial part of his plan to remake the court system, which would have allowed the national legislature to overturn Supreme Court rulings.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Thursday, Netanyahu told the newspaper he would also revise another controversial element that would have given the ruling coalition more power to appoint judges, while adding that he was not sure what the new version would look like.

"I'm attentive to the public pulse, and to what I think will pass muster," Netanyahu said.

Last week Israeli lawmakers began debating the bill that would limit the Supreme Court's powers, rebooting a fiercely opposed judicial overhaul instigated by Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition that has sparked mass protests.

The changes also stirred Western concern over Israel's democratic health and spooked investors.

Critics see them as an attempt to curb court independence by Netanyahu, who is on trial on graft charges that he denies.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedIsrael turmoil: Thousands protest as Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul

Israel's support to Ukraine

In the interview, the three-time prime minister rejected calls to join the West's efforts to arm Ukraine, saying he also shared concerns with Russia over Moscow's growing military ties to Iran.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said he had been invited to China and emphasised that the United States remained Israel's key ally.

RelatedHow will Ukraine-Israel ties shape up under Netanyahu?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam