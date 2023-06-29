WORLD
4 MIN READ
France unrest: Dozens arrested, Macron convenes crisis meeting
Demonstrations have spread across France, where cars and buildings were burned, and protesters launched firecrackers at the police.
France unrest: Dozens arrested, Macron convenes crisis meeting
French security forces deployed in their thousands on the evening of June 28 amid fears of more violent protests over the fatal shooting of a teenager by police. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 29, 2023

President Emmanuel Macron has urged calm after 150 people were arrested and public buildings were attacked in angry protests over the police killing of a teenager that has incensed France.

Nahel M, a 17-year-old French-Algerian teenager, was shot in the chest at point-blank range on Tuesday in an incident that has reignited debate in France about police tactics long criticised by rights groups.

Cars and bins were torched in parts of Paris overnight and protesters launched fireworks at riot police, who fired flashball projectiles to try to disperse the angry crowds.

"We are sick of being treated like this. This is for Nahel, we are Nahel," said two young men calling themselves "Avengers" as they wheeled rubbish bins from a nearby estate to add to a burning barricade in the capital.

As the situation has grown more volatile, Macron called an early morning crisis meeting of his ministers.

150 people arrested

Branding the overnight clashes "unjustifiable", Macron told the meeting the "last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against police stations, but also schools and town halls... against institutions and the Republic."

The violence is a deeply troubling development for Macron who had been looking to move past a half-year of sometimes violent protests that erupted over his controversial pension reform.

There had already been clashes the previous evening and while Wednesday night began calmly, unrest erupted in other French cities, including Toulouse, Dijon and Lyon before violence after midnight hit the Paris region, where around 2,000 riot police had been deployed.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter as he announced the 150 arrests figure that the violence was "intolerable".

RECOMMENDED

He expressed support for the police but added in an apparent swipe at the hard-left: "Shame on those who did not call for calm."

'Justice for Nahel'

In the region around the scene of Nahel M.'s killing, masked demonstrators dressed in black launched fireworks and firecrackers at security forces.

A thick column of smoke billowed above the area where AFP journalists saw more than a dozen cars and garbage cans set ablaze and barriers blocking off roads.

Graffiti sprayed on the walls of one building called for "justice for Nahel" and said, "police kill".

In the working-class 18th and 19th districts of northeastern Paris, police fired flashballs to disperse protesters burning rubbish, but instead of leaving, the crowd responded by throwing bottles.

In the Essonne region south of the capital, a group set a bus on fire after forcing all the passengers off, police said, while in the Paris suburb of Clamart a tram was set on fire.

In the southern city of Toulouse, several cars were torched and responding police and firefighters pelted with projectiles, a police source said, while authorities reported similar scenes in Dijon and Lyon.

At France's second-largest prison complex, Fresnes, protesters attacked security at the entrance with fireworks, a police source told AFP.

RelatedFrance braces for protests after 'unforgivable' police shooting of teenager
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam