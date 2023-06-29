Türkiye will never yield to provocations or threats, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, a day after a copy of the Muslim holy book the Quran was burned in Sweden.

"We will eventually teach Western monuments of arrogance that insulting Muslims is not freedom of thought," Erdogan told members of the Justice and Development (AK) Party via a video message on Thursday.

Türkiye will "show our reaction in the strongest way until a determined fight against terrorist organisations and enemies of Islam is carried out," he added.

"As much as those who commit this crime, those who allow it under the guise of freedom of thought, those who turn a blind eye to this baseness will not achieve their goals," the president said.

Related How European far right desecrates Quran to galvanise hatred against Muslims

Rising incidents