A total of 667 people were arrested overnight in France, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, after protests erupted for the third night in a row across the country over the deadly shooting of a teen by police earlier in the week.

French authorities are bracing for more violent protests in the "coming nights" over the fatal shooting, as they scrambled to contain an escalating crisis, halting public transport and enforcing curfews.

According to an internal security note, the "coming nights" are expected "to be the theatre of urban violence" with "actions targeted at the forces of order and the symbols of the state", a police source said late on Thursday.

One Paris suburb, Clamart, has already declared an overnight curfew, between 9:00 pm [1900 GMT] and 6:00 am from Thursday until next Monday.

In a show of tensions, a memorial march for 17-year-old Nahel M. ended with riot police firing tear gas as several cars were set alight in the Paris suburb where he was killed.

France has been hit by protests after Nahel was shot point-blank on Tuesday during a traffic stop captured on video that has unleashed rage and reignited debate about police tactics.

"The whole world must see that when we march for Nahel, we march for all those who were not filmed," activist Assa Traore, whose brother died after being arrested in 2016, told the rally led by the teenager's mother.

Thousands of police in streets

The policeman accused of shooting Nahel in Nanterre was charged with voluntary homicide and remanded in custody, but it remained to be seen what impact that may have on the unrest.

Some 40,000 police have been mobilised to try to keep the peace on Thursday, more than four times Wednesday's numbers on the ground when dozens were arrested.

Cars and bins were torched Wednesday night in parts of the country, while some 150 people were arrested nationwide following clashes and unrest that left a tramway's carriages on fire in a Paris suburb.

Paris bus and tram services will be halted after 9:00 pm [1900 GMT] on Thursday, the region's president said.

President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm and said the protest violence was "unjustifiable".

The riots are deeply troubling for Macron who had been looking to move past a half-year of sometimes violent protests over his controversial pension reform.

'Bullet in the head'

The teenager was killed as he pulled away from police who tried to stop him for traffic infractions.

A video, authenticated by the AFP news agency, showed two policemen standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver.

A voice is heard saying: "You are going to get a bullet in the head."

The police officer then appears to fire as the car abruptly drives off.