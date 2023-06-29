Scores of Iraqi protesters have stormed the yard of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad to express their outrage at allowing an extremist to desecrate the holy Quran in Stockholm on Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha.

According to the local daily Baghdad Today, the protesters were able to break open the embassy's gate and enter the compound on Thursday.

The protesters were told to leave the embassy shortly after breaking in, the media outlet added.

Protesters also stomped on and burned a banner with the LGBTQ flag outside the Swedish embassy.

The Arabic language state-run Sweden radio channel reported that all embassy staff are safe.

The Iraqi official news agency INA reported that the protesters raised copies of the Quran "to confirm Muslims' pride in the Holy Quran and to reject the disgraceful act that took place in the Swedish capital after the government authorised" burning a copy of the holy Quran.

The news agency added that the protesters were organised in response to a call by powerful cleric Muqtada al Sadr.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry also summoned Sweden's ambassador.

In a newspaper interview, the extremist in Sweden described himself as an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban it.

The Iraqi ministry said he was Iraqi and urged the Swedish government to hand him over so he could be tried in accordance with Iraqi law.

"The [Swedish] ambassador should go and ... the embassy should not stay in Iraq at all ...," protester Moamal Abbas said.

Anger at Sweden permitting desecration

On Wednesday, an extremist burned a copy of the Muslim holy book under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque.

The extremist's provocative act was timed to coincide with Eid al Adha, one of the major Islamic religious festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

Swedish police had granted him a permit in line with free-speech protections, but authorities later said they had opened an investigation over "agitation" after Türkiye voiced its outrage followed by many Muslim countries.

The "crime" of burning a Quran copy elicited widespread condemnation from the Islamic world, including Türkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Senegal, Morocco, and Mauritania.

