Former US president Donald Trump, a longtime admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said that Putin has been "somewhat weakened" by an aborted mutiny and that now is the time for the United States to try to broker a negotiated peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

"I want people to stop dying over this ridiculous war," Trump told the Reuters news agency in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Speaking expansively about foreign policy, the front-runner in opinion polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination also said China should be given a 48-hour deadline to get out of what sources familiar with the matter say is a Chinese spy capability on the island of Cuba 145 km off the US coast.

On Ukraine, Trump did not rule out that the Kiev government might have to concede some territory to Russia in order to stop the war, which began with Russian forces invading Ukraine 16 months ago.

He said everything would be "subject to negotiation", if he were president, but that Ukrainians who have waged a vigorous fight to defend their land have "earned a lot of credit."

"I think they would be entitled to keep much of what they've earned and I think that Russia likewise would agree to that. You need the right mediator, or negotiator, and we don't have that right now," he said.

US President Joe Biden and NATO allies want Russia out of territory it has seized in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive that it says has made small gains in driving out Russian forces.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year proposed a 10-point peace plan, which calls on Russia to withdraw all of its troops.

"I think the biggest thing that the US should be doing right now is making peace — getting Russia and Ukraine together and making peace. You can do it," Trump said.

"This is the time to do it, to get the two parties together to force peace."

Related Donald Trump appears live on longtime adversary CNN

Wagner mutiny

As president, Trump developed friendly relations with Putin, who Biden said on Wednesday has "become a bit of pariah around the world".