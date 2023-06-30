Tens of thousands of Muslims have streamed out of Islam's holiest city after completing the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia's scorching summer heat.

On Friday, two days after the last major ritual, tens of thousands of people packed roads and boarded buses out of Islam's holiest sites in Mecca, bringing the Hajj to a close, an AFP news agency correspondent said.

They departed after performing a farewell "tawaf" — circling seven times around the Kaaba, a black silk-clad stone structure at the heart of the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

"I am very happy that I finished the pilgrimage safely," said Mohammad al Bashir, a 47-year-old Tunisian driver who was performing his last prayers on Friday.

This year more than 1.8 million worshippers performed the Hajj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam and is among the world's largest religious gatherings.

This year's attendance figures marked a dramatic increase on the 926,000 from last year, when numbers were capped at one million following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only 10,000 were allowed in 2020, rising to nearly 59,000 a year later.

Related Millions flock to Mecca for biggest Hajj pilgrimage in years

Extreme temperatures deaths

The Hajj has a history of deadly catastrophes including stampedes and militant attacks, but this year's main challenge came from the extreme temperatures.