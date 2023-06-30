The UN Security Council has voted to end a decade-old peacekeeping mission to Mali, whose military junta urged the troops' removal as it aligns with Russia.

The Security Council voted unanimously on Friday on a resolution that will immediately start winding down the MINUSMA mission, started in 2013 to prevent a takeover.

"We deeply regret the transitional government's decision to abandon Minusma and the harm this will bring to the Malian people," senior US diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis told the Security Council.

But he said that the United States voted for the resolution as it agreed with the timeline for withdrawal. Under longstanding UN practice, a peacekeeping mission needs the approval of the host country.

As the Security Council voted, the White House accused Wagner's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin of helping engineer the departure of UN peacekeepers from Mali, and said it has information indicating Mali's authorities have paid more than $200 million to Wagner since late 2021.

"What isn't as widely known is that Prigozhin helped engineer that departure to further Wagner's interests," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"We know that senior Malian officials worked directly with Prigozhin employees to inform the UN secretary-general that Mali had revoked consent for the MINUSMA mission."