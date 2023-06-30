WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man denied entry into Moldova shoots dead two people at airport
The man seized a gun from a border police officer and opened fire at Chisinau International Airport after being taken to an area to be barred entry, officials say.
Man denied entry into Moldova shoots dead two people at airport
Moldovan police identify the gunman as a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 30, 2023

A foreign national has shot dead two people at Moldova's main international airport after being denied entry into the country, police and the interior ministry said.

Police detained the man on Friday after the incident at Chisinau International Airport, the east European country's largest airport.

"At this moment the danger has been eliminated. The aggressor was wounded and is being treated," police said on Facebook. They added flights would resume after a brief delay.

A police source said the arriving passenger had flown in from Türkiye and that he had used a firearm against border guards.

RECOMMENDED

Moldovan police have identified the gunman as a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

Moldova, which gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, has a population of 2.6 million and is pushing to join the European Union. It lies between Romania and Ukraine.

RelatedEuropean summit opens in Moldova with Ukraine, regional conflicts on agenda
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts