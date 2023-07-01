WORLD
Truck accident in Western Kenya claims 52 lives, dozens injured
Lorry carrying shipping container veers off the road and ploughs into several vehicles in the western Londiani area, police and witnesses say, leaving at least 52 people dead.
Residents gather on Saturday at the scene of an accident where a lorry carrying a shipping container veered off the road and ploughed into several vehicles, at an open market and a bus stop, at the Londiani Junction in Kericho county on Friday evening. (Stirnger/Reuters) / Others
July 1, 2023

A truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya killing at least 52 people, according to police.

The Friday evening accident occurred at a location known for vehicle crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 200 kilometres (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Nairobi.

Officers at the scene counted at least 52 bodies as of Saturday, but more people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera told The Associated Press.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said on Saturday 32 people were injured and hospitalized, and asked Kenyans to donate blood. It also said heavy rainfall interrupted rescue efforts and people were still trapped in wrecked vehicles.

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen visited the scene on Saturday morning and said the government would relocate markets away from the highways to prevent such future accidents.

President William Ruto tweeted a condolence message to bereaved families describing the accident as “distressing” and urging motorists to be “extra cautious.”

Witnesses quoted by local media said the truck veered off the major highway and hit several vehicles before hitting pedestrians and traders. Witnesses shared photos of the vehicle wreckages mangled beyond recognition.

Police had said on Friday that rescue operations would continue into the night.

The Kenyan Red Cross Society said they have set up stations at hospitals where people can report loved ones still missing and are providing psychological support to those affected.

'Happened in a flash'

"The truck was on high speed and it was hooting. It tried to avoid several vehicles before it came straight into the market," said one witness, Maureen Jepkoech.

"All I can say is that I am lucky to be alive because I saw what happened and I am alive because I ran, I am just lucky," she added.

"I have seen a very bad scene, bodies and blood all over. So many people are dead."

Another witness, Joel Rotich, said: "The accident happened in a flash, many of them had no time to escape.

"There was a lot of confusion because people were screaming all over and everyone was running after the accident," he added.

"It took some time before people gathered courage and started helping those injured."

The number of people killed on Kenya's roads has increased in recent years, according to government statistics.

"My heart is crushed," Kericho governor Erick Mutai wrote on Facebook, describing it as a "dark moment for the people of Kericho.

"My heart goes out to the families who have just lost their loved ones," he said, adding that ambulances had been mobilised and all health facilities were on standby.

