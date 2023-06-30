President Joe Biden has vowed to push ahead with a new plan to provide student loan relief for millions of borrowers, while blaming Republican "hypocrisy" for triggering the day's Supreme Court decision that wiped out his original plan.

"I know there are millions of Americans in this country who feel disappointed and discouraged or even a little bit angry," Biden said on Friday. "I must admit I do too."

Biden announced measures to "provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible, as quickly as possible."

These include a temporary 12-month pause on penalties for missing debt repayments.

Biden blamed Republican opposition for triggering the Supreme Court's ruling and slammed the decision as wrong.

He said payment requirements for student loans would resume in the coming weeks, but that he would work under the authority of the Higher Education Act to begin a new programme designed to ease borrowers' threat of default if they fall behind over the next year.

Hours after the Supreme Court ruling, Biden commented from the White House, trying to stay on the political offensive even as the ruling undermined a key promise to young voters who will be vital to his 2024 reelection campaign.

Biden delivered most of his remarks in a measured tone but then raised his voice at the end when a reporter asked if he had given borrowers false hope.

"I didn’t give any false hope," he said heatedly.

"The Republicans snatched away the hope that they were given."

Ticking off what he said were billions of dollars in benefits to the well-to-do under the Trump administration, he said, "These Republican officials just couldn’t bear the thought of providing relief for working-class, middle-class Americans."

"The hypocrisy of Republican elected officials is stunning," he said.

Top administration officials said they had met for weeks to discuss how to handle the Supreme Court's expected reversal of Biden's original plan.