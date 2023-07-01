President Emmanuel Macron has informed Berlin that he was postponing a state visit to deal with the urban rioting that has rocked France for the last four nights, as the 17-year-old whose killing by police sparked the protests was laid to rest on Saturday.

It was the second time this year that unrest in France has forced Macron to postpone high profile encounters with a head of state after Britain's King Charles cancelled a visit due to protests over pension legislation.

"A state visit is a visit of friendship, purely ceremonial, there will be a better time to do so," a Macron aide told Reuters on Saturday, asking not to be named.

"The French would not have understood if he had gone to Germany. These days in Paris are important."

Macron spoke on the phone on Saturday with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and briefed him on the situation, a spokesperson for the German president said.

Earlier on Saturday, the interior ministry announced that French police arrested 1,311 people nationwide during a fourth consecutive night of protests over the killing of teenager by police, identified as Nahel M. during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on Tuesday.

France had deployed 45,000 officers overnight backed by light armoured vehicles and crack police units to quell the continuing violence.

On Saturday, the government is again deploying the same number of officers ahead of the funeral of Nahel M.

On Friday, young protesters clashed with police and looted stores in France, piling more pressure on Macron, who had appealed to parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fueling unrest.

Despite repeated government appeals for calm and stiffer policing, Friday saw daylight violence across the country.

An Apple store was looted in the eastern city of Strasbourg, where police fired tear gas, and the windows of a fast-food outlet were smashed in a Paris-area shopping mall, where officers repelled people trying to break into a shuttered store, authorities said.

The southern port city of Marseille, initially spared the violence that broke out first in the Paris region, was experiencing its second night of upheaval.

Even before nightfall, young people hurled projectiles, set fires, and looted shops, police said. They made almost 90 arrests.

On Friday evening, looters broke into a Marseille gun shop and made off with weapons, and a man was later arrested with a hunting rifle, police said.

The previous night, two off-duty officers suffered serious injuries, including one who was stabbed, when they were set upon by about 20 people, police said.

Authorities in the city of Lyon reported rioters again setting fires and pelting police in the suburbs.

In the city centre, police made 21 arrests to stop the attempted looting of shops after an unauthorised protest against police violence that drew about 1,300 people on Friday evening.

The unrest was sparked by the killing of Nahel, which revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France's low-income and multi-ethnic suburbs.

In her first media interview since the shooting, Nahel's mother, Mounia, told France 5 television: "I don't blame the police, I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son."

She said the 38-year-old officer responsible, who was detained and charged with voluntary manslaughter on Thursday, "saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life".

Nahel's burial is scheduled for Saturday, according to Nanterre Mayor Patrick Jarry, who said France needs to "push for changes" in disadvantaged neighbourhoods.