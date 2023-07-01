Saturday, July 1, 2023

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has pledged the EU's "unequivocal" support for Ukraine in Kiev as Spain assumed presidency of the bloc, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit out at foot-dragging over pilot training by "some" western nations.

"In the next few months, we will make progress on issues that are essential for the future of the European Union, yet Ukraine is going to be at the centre of all our debates," Sánchez told reporters during a joint news conference.

"Today, Spain decided to allocate an additional €55 million ($60 million), including €51 million ($55.7 million) through the World Bank Group, to finance small and medium-sized enterprises of Ukraine, as well as €4 million ($4.37 million) through the United Nations Development Programme to provide schools in Ukraine with environmentally friendly and sustainable energy systems," Sánchez added.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy accused "some" Western partners of dragging their feet over plans to train Kiev pilots to fly fighter jets.

"Do they have an understanding of when Ukraine can get the F-16? There is no schedule of training missions. I believe that some partners are dragging their feet. Why are they doing it? I don't know," Zelenskyy said.

More updates 👇

1549 GMT —Russian attacks in Ukraine leave several killed, more than a dozen wounded

Ukrainian officials have reported that at least three civilians were killed and at least 17 more wounded by Russian shelling on Friday and overnight.

Three people died and 10 more suffered wounds on Friday in the front-line eastern Donetsk region, where fierce battles are raging, Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Saturday.

1543 GMT —Armed mutiny shows damage Putin has done to Russia: CIA's Burns

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns has said that the armed mutiny by mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had shown the corrosive effect on Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"It is striking that Prigozhin preceded his actions with a scathing indictment of the Kremlin's mendacious rationale for the invasion of Ukraine and of the Russian military leadership's conduct of the war," Burns, a former US ambassador to Moscow, said in a lecture to Britain's Ditchley Foundation in Oxfordshire, England.

"The impact of those words and those actions will play out for some time — a vivid reminder of the corrosive effect of Putin's war on his own society and his own regime."

Burns cast the mutiny as an "armed challenge to the Russian state" but said it was an "internal Russian affair in which the United States has had and will have no part."

1535 GMT — Russian media watchdog blacklists outlets linked to Wagner mercenary chief