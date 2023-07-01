Top rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination have addressed the national conference of Moms for Liberty, appealing to the parents-rights advocacy group with vows to bolster education and keep discussion of gender identity out of the classroom.

"Don't mess with America's moms," former president Donald Trump told the crowd in Philadelphia on Friday, calling the group a "grassroots juggernaut."

The appearance of Trump and rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley at the summit served as a testament to the weight their campaigns are placing on race- and gender-based cultural issues related to education heading into next year's nominating contests.

Culture war issues have animated parts of the Republican base, and the Republican rivals are hoping to appeal to parents of school-age children, particularly suburban women, an important voting bloc in US presidential elections.

Trump, the front-runner in the race to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden, said he was best positioned among the field to win suburban women.

"You know what they want?" he said. "They want peace. They want lower taxes. They want good education."

Trump vowed to "take historic action to defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology to restore the timeless truth that God created two genders, male and female."

DeSantis, Florida's governor and Trump's closest challenger, talked up his record on education, telling the crowd how he backed legislation expanding the state's private-school voucher programme.

He also defended removing books with sexuality and gender identity themes from public school shelves in Florida.

"To use US tax dollars to bring that type of garbage into our schools is fundamentally wrong and has no place," he said.

Major conservative player

Launched in 2021 at the height of the pandemic, Moms for Liberty increasingly has played an active role in helping to elect conservative members of local school boards, while also lobbying state legislatures for measures such as Florida's law that prohibits the teaching of gender-identity concepts to elementary- and middle-school students.

The Republican candidates' courting of the group's members signifies its arrival as a major conservative player in national politics.

Its summit is being sponsored by longtime right-wing policy shops such as the Heritage Foundation and the Leadership Institute, which trains candidates for office.

Tina Descovich, a Florida-based co-founder of the group, said the organisation will not endorse a Republican candidate in the primary, but instead insist that candidates pledge to support its agenda of advancing policies that increase "parental involvement" and "defend against government overreach."

"The candidates know that the No. 1 issue domestically right now is the attack on parental rights and the educational failure in our country," Descovich said.