WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kidnapped Mexico security staff freed after three-day captivity
Sixteen state security ministry employees were freed after being kidnapped earlier this week in southern state of Chiapas, authorities say, following a three-day search.
Kidnapped Mexico security staff freed after three-day captivity
The relatives had been staging a sit-in at the Chiapas Security Secretariat, demanding the safe release of their loved ones. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 1, 2023

Sixteen police employees who had been kidnapped in Mexico's southern state of Chiapas have been freed after three days of captivity, governor Rutilio Escandon said.

"I want to tell the people of Chiapas and Mexico that the 16 kidnapped colleagues from the [Security Secretariat] have been released this afternoon," the governor said on Twitter on Friday, while TV stations aired live footage of the abductees reuniting with their families.

"All of them are OK," a spokesperson for the security ministry said.

The relatives had been staging a sit-in at the Chiapas Security Secretariat, demanding the safe release of their loved ones.

As the newly freed police workers approached on foot, the surprised family members raced to embrace them amid screams and tears, news footage from Foro TV and Milenio showed.

RECOMMENDED

One woman was shown sobbing, yelling out, "Thank you Lord!"

More than 1,000 members of state and federal security forces were involved in the search for the workers, who are administrative employees of the police force.

They had been kidnapped on Tuesday while travelling on a stretch of highway that connects the town of Ocozocoautla and the state capital Tuxtla Gutierrez, some 700 kilometres southwest of Mexico City.

The kidnapped employees were recorded in a video shortly after going missing, eyes cast to the ground, standing together, as one gave a message that they would be freed in exchange for resignations from ministry higher-ups.

The motive of the kidnapping as well as the conditions of their release remain unclear.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian