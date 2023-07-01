Sixteen police employees who had been kidnapped in Mexico's southern state of Chiapas have been freed after three days of captivity, governor Rutilio Escandon said.

"I want to tell the people of Chiapas and Mexico that the 16 kidnapped colleagues from the [Security Secretariat] have been released this afternoon," the governor said on Twitter on Friday, while TV stations aired live footage of the abductees reuniting with their families.

"All of them are OK," a spokesperson for the security ministry said.

The relatives had been staging a sit-in at the Chiapas Security Secretariat, demanding the safe release of their loved ones.

As the newly freed police workers approached on foot, the surprised family members raced to embrace them amid screams and tears, news footage from Foro TV and Milenio showed.